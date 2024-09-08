Thesis Gold (CVE:TAU) PT Raised to C$3.00

Thesis Gold (CVE:TAU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 310.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised Thesis Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Thesis Gold Price Performance

CVE:TAU opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.20 million, a PE ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.62. Thesis Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68.

