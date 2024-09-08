Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Tiptree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.14 million, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.31. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $546.67 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

About Tiptree

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Tiptree by 7.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tiptree by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 75,943 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

