Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Raised to C$29.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.17.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TSE:TXG opened at C$23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.65. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$26.85.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.688728 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

