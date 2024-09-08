Toro (NYSE:TTC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Northland Securities

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE TTC opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toro has a 52 week low of $77.15 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Toro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 19.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Toro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Toro by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

