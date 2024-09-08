Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,817 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 399% compared to the average daily volume of 564 put options.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

IYT opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 264.9% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

