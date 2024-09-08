TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 113.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $17,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,420,882,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $790,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total transaction of $13,085,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,906.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total transaction of $13,085,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,906.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,783 shares of company stock valued at $92,191,316 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,294.17 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,380.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,276.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,263.25. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.57 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.