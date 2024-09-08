Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $7.25 Average PT from Analysts

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $468,476,695.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,982,142 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after buying an additional 429,950 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 0.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,119,489 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $300,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 18.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,334,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $290,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Transocean by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,725,995 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $196,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,013,964 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,747 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

