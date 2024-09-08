Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

