Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,787,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Truist Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $72,498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

