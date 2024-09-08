UBS Group Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Strong-Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Trading Down 2.7 %

SAN stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 15.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1,853.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

