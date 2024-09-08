UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Holdings Increased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $321.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.80. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.29 and a 1 year high of $341.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 11.87%.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $6,238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,857 shares in the company, valued at $35,823,898.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.44, for a total value of $1,585,451.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,746.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $6,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,823,898.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,134 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,247. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UFPT

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.