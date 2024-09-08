Umpqua Bank Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Umpqua Bank grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $246.39 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.59 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 464.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

