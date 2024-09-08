United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $127.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.63. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

