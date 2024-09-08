United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Up to $29.97

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.97, but opened at $31.04. United States Steel shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 9,499,448 shares trading hands.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on X

United States Steel Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.88.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.