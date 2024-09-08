Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 386,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,040,000 after purchasing an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VMI opened at $266.27 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $307.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Valmont Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.