Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 85,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $88.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

