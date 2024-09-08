Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.08% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VFQY stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.70.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

