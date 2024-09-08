Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Gap Up to $52.18

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.18, but opened at $53.40. Varonis Systems shares last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 1,079,514 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,219,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

