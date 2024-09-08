Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Shares Down 18.5%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35). 90,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 31,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.43).

Vector Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £11.31 million, a PE ratio of 833.33 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.79.

Vector Capital Company Profile

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

