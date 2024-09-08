VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $26.45

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $27.20. VEON shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of VEON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,387,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,754,000 after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of VEON by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,739,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in VEON by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in VEON by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

