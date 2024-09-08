Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 348.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,696 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,502,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,030,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $55,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.7 %

VRSK opened at $271.66 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.32 and a 12 month high of $287.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

