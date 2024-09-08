Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $96,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $127.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day moving average is $140.63. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

