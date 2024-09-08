Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $75,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $571.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $362.49 and a twelve month high of $601.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $554.47 and a 200 day moving average of $543.08.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

