Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Exelon worth $81,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exelon by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,063,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 144,923 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Exelon by 4.2% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 104,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

