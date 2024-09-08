Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 233,924 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 233,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of CVS Health worth $88,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CVS Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after buying an additional 10,837,801 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after buying an additional 7,382,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after buying an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.48.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.