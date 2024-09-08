Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $82,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Chubb by 17.7% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 339,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 149,864 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 5.7% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 52,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $287.50 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $202.55 and a fifty-two week high of $293.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total transaction of $1,894,308.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,142,033.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total value of $1,894,308.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,142,033.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,981 shares of company stock worth $9,504,054 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.