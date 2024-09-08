VNET Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,015 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,500% compared to the average daily volume of 501 call options.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $2.79 on Friday. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $718.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of -0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VNET. Citigroup initiated coverage on VNET Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

