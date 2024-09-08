Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases New Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $943,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSCO opened at $270.59 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

