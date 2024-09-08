Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 682 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $176.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

Read Our Latest Report on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.