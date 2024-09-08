Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Receives GBX 493.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 474.17 ($6.23).

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.65) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.57) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Watches of Switzerland Group stock opened at GBX 373.40 ($4.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 395.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 384.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £894.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,493.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.17. Watches of Switzerland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 324 ($4.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 728 ($9.57).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

