Webis (LON:WEB) Trading 6% Higher

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01). 336,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 345,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,278.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pari-mutuel wagering services in the United States of America and Isle of Man. It operates through two segments: Racetrack and ADW Operations. The company offers deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; business-to-business wagering product; and business trading product, as well as operates a telephone call center.
