Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.47). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ FY2028 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $0.64. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,987.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.72. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the second quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

