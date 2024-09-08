Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $65.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Shares of WFC opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 128,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

