Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $54.00 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.93. The firm has a market cap of $188.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

