West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,893,000 after buying an additional 56,465 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.0 %

WST opened at $297.24 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $413.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

