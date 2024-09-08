Wolfe Research Upgrades American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to Hold

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.90.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $693.56 million, a PE ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.95. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

