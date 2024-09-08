Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

WK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of WK stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.05. Workiva has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,025,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,642,000 after purchasing an additional 492,945 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,116,000 after purchasing an additional 234,255 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,047,000 after purchasing an additional 203,485 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,180,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

