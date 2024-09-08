Yetik Mert Buys 81,000 Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) Stock

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) insider Yetik Mert purchased 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £60,750 ($79,881.66).

Get Genel Energy alerts:

Genel Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

LON:GENL opened at GBX 73.30 ($0.96) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.61. The stock has a market cap of £203.17 million, a P/E ratio of -814.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.16. Genel Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.10 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Genel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.