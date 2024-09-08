Zacks Research Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $243.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.15. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,904,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $1,238,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.