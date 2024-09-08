Zacks Research Weighs in on JAKKS Pacific, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.42. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.22). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.42 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Small Cap Consu raised shares of JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.34. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 75.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 116,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 29.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 102,155 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 40.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 60,977 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 10,088 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $177,347.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,150,113.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

