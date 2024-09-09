1,657 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,882,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,377,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,374,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,946,000 after acquiring an additional 95,285 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,095,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,001,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,622,000 after purchasing an additional 521,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 985,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after purchasing an additional 446,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $126.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.27. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $136.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

