1,657 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,560,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $270.59 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.