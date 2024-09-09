21,782 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000. Apple makes up 1.4% of Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

AAPL opened at $220.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.09 and a 200-day moving average of $197.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

