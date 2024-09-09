24,199 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $23.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

