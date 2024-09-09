2,438 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

