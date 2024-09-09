24,648 Shares in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
CGCB stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $27.08.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Core Bond ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.