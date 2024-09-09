24,648 Shares in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

CGCB stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.1051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

