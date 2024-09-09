2,636 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,747 shares of company stock valued at $302,027. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.33. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

