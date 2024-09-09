499 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.66 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average is $115.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

