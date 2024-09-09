99,271 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,673,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,559,000 after buying an additional 672,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after acquiring an additional 193,585 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $4,815,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $4,815,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,201,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,185,406 shares of company stock worth $23,490,554. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOOD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

