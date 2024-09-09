Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 82,021 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,021 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $51,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

